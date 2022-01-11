Help The Needy At Christmas Campaign

Written by YGTV Team on 11 January 2022 .

A charity campaign to help the needy in Gibraltar over Christmas came to a successful conclusion yesterday.

Following the campaign, Father Charlie Azzopardi of St Theresa’s Church received 60 shopping bags full of essential items such as toiletries, food and drink.

The campaign was organised by Gibraltar Defence Police Sgt Robert Dickson with the support of the Ministry of Defence Police, the Royal Gibraltar Police and MarocAtlas over three weeks.

Together they promoted the campaign and helped collect items to help those who have fallen on hard times.

Due to the large amount of donations received, the campaign was extended for a few extra days.

Sgt Robert Dickson, of the Gibraltar Defence Police, who started the project in 2011, said: “We have once again made a huge difference to those most in need during the festive season and we are very much looking forward to the next campaign.”