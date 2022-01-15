Disability Society Says New People Apology Is “Watered Down” By Political Agenda

Written by YGTV Team on 15 January 2022 .

The Gibraltar Disability Society says it “cautiously welcomes” the “unreserved apology” by the Editor of the New People for its use of a word offensive to persons with disabilities and their families. The apology came shortly after the publication of press releases by the Disability Society and others expressing its outrage and calling for a public apology.

A statement continued: “The New Peoples’ press release goes on to mention the huge advances made over the past ten years in relation to disability issues. The Disability Society would like to point out that it has been fighting on all disability issues and has contributed to the substantial improvements over the past 55 years.

“Sadly the “unreserved apology” has been watered down by the inclusion of the New People’s political agenda which includes the final remark that it will refrain from using offensive language that will permit their political opponents the luxury of umbrage’. Surely an unreserved apology should be just that – an apology to those that have been offended by language that is outdated and insulting.”