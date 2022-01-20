Lottoland Donate £5,000 To The Save Gibraltar Street Cats Charity

Written by YGTV Team on 20 January 2022 .

Lottoland is donating £5000 to help protect and care for Gibraltar’s street cat population, through the charity, Save Gibraltar Street Cats.

A statement from Lottoland follows below:

The charity, founded in 2014, cares for Gibraltar’s street cats in several ways, from funding veterinary treatment and supplying food, to educating the public about cat welfare. The Save Gibraltar Street Cats charity has rehomed approximately 500 kittens so far, while also successfully putting over 95% of Gibraltar’s street cat population through their T.N.R.M (Trap, Neuter/Spay, Return, Manage) program.

On the decision to support the charity, Lottoland CFO Jon Hale said: “As a pet loving, Gibraltar-based company, Lottoland is particularly touched by the Save Gibraltar Street Cats mission and seeing the difference they make has tugged at our heartstrings.”

Jon added: “The charity has achieved some amazing milestones so far, from successfully lobbying the Government to improve the protections offered by the Animal Welfare Act, to feeding and caring for much of Gibraltar’s street cat population. Our donation will help support the amazing work of the small but dedicated team behind Save Gibraltar Street Cats.”

