LFA Encourages Public To Light A Candle On Holocaust Memorial Day

Written by YGTV Team on 24 January 2022 .

The Learning From Auschwitz (LFA) charity is encouraging the public to light a candle and place it in their windows on the evening of 27th of January at 9pm for one hour to mark Holocaust Memorial Day.

A statement from the Learning From Auschwitz (LFA) charity follows below:

As in the ceremony being organised by the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust in the UK, the Charity is encouraging everyone in Gibraltar to light a candle safely and place it in their windows on the evening of 27th of January 2022 at 9pm for one hour, in order to remember those who were murdered for who they were and to stand against prejudice and hatred today.