Convent Christmas Fair Raffle Draw

Written by YGTV Team on 01 February 2022 .

At the invitation of The Governor, Sir David Steel, Mrs Cal Dainton, wife of Commander British Forces, drew the results of the 2021 Convent Christmas Fair Raffle.

The draw was overseen by Notary Public Mr Anthony Lombard and representatives of the organising committee.

With six prizes in all, including a Honda motorcycle donated by Bassadone Motors, the raffle and other income from the fair ensured that local charities benefited by over £5000. The winners will be notified.