RGP Sergeant Takes On 24-Hour Cycle Challenge

Written by YGTV Team on 07 February 2022 .

A police officer is swapping the beat for his bicycle to complete a 24-hour fundraising cycle around the Rock this weekend (12/13 February).

Sergeant Donovan Galia hopes to raise both hundreds of pounds and awareness for the Gibraltar Cardiac Association.



During the event, he plans to cycle more than 200km around the Rock from 10am on Saturday until 10am on Sunday.



Donovan, 43, a dad of two, said: “I’m doing this because the subject matter is one that runs very close to home, as a number of friends and family have suffered from heart problems. My father (ex-RGP officer PC93 Joseph Anthony Galia) suffered from heart disease from a very young age and had his first heart attack at the age of 39.



“I’m also dedicating this event to Tennessee Fortunato, one of my best friends who recently passed away way before his time at the age of 38. He had an undetected tumour that ultimately affected his heart, which resulted in heart failure.



“But I was also inspired by my son’s nine-year-old friend Jamie Stevenson, who is battling a very serious illness. The manner in which he confronts and tackles his condition is commendable. He ploughs through, expecting to be treated exactly the same as others, which made me think if he can have his treatment and come to football training, I can do this 24-hour-ride. For me Jamie is a warrior and nothing short of a legend.”



Donovan, who has been training up to four hours a day, added that anyone is welcome to join him during his challenge, which starts and ends at Casemates Police Station.



He continued: “I would urge all those willing to accompany me at any time of the day or night for any given amount of time, to grab their bicycle and join me. More importantly, I would kindly ask for your donations to this very worthy cause.”



He added that he expects the cycle during the night to be the toughest part and has wet weather clothing ready should he need it.



Anyone wishing to donate to Donovan’s cause can send money direct to the Gibraltar Cardiac Association’s bank account (Gibraltar International Bank, A/C 09400001, Sort Code 608314) or donate on the day.



