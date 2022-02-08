Med Steps Challenge Team Unveil Tree Of Hope

Written by YGTV Team on 08 February 2022 .

Last Friday the Med Steps challenge team unveiled the new "Tree of Hope" which was donated by HM Prison Windmill Hill. The tree stands at the entrance to Med Steps where the public are invited to take part by picking up a ribbon from Image Graphics at Cornwall's Centre for ​a donation and adding it to the tree throughout the year.

A statement from Cancer Relief Gibraltar follows below:

This new, beautiful olive tree has been generously ​donated by HM Prison Windmill Hill, with all works to plant and care for it undertaken by officers from the Prison. It stands at the entrance to the Med Steps where the public are invited to take part by picking up a ribbon from Image Graphics at G4, Cornwall's Centre for ​a donation and adding it to the tree throughout the year, in honour of anyone of affected. The aim is for the tree to be a physical representation of our community coming together against cancer and the support available for those who need it, whether they have been diagnosed themselves, supporting loved ones or bereaved.