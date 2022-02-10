CareLink Receives Anonymous Donation

Written by YGTV Team on 10 February 2022 .

A statement from Gibraltar Pro-Life Movement follows below:

The Gibraltar Pro-Life Movement (GPLM) would like to express its thanks to a donor who made a generous contribution in January to its CareLink programme, which provides practical support to women and families in need.

The CareLink team has unsuccessfully attempted to contact the donor in order to thank them privately for their kind gift.

‘Thanks to this generous donation, among other essentials we will be purchasing new cot mattresses for cots that we have ready and waiting for families in need’, said CareLink Manager Stephane Yeo.

‘We would like to thank this kind donor for making this happen’.

CareLink can be contacted on 54067935 (also via WhatsApp) or via their Facebook and Instagram pages.





