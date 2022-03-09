CorreLibre Runs For Ukraine

Written by YGTV Team on 09 March 2022 .

Last Saturday runners from CorreLibre ran in blue and yellow to show support for the Ukrainian people.

A statement from CorreLibre follows below:

The club also changed their logo to include the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

Runners were obviously inspired as three humans and one dog got personal bests.

A collection to support humanitarian work in Ukraine raised £165.

Club captain, Kathryn Morgan, said “It’s a real privilege to be able to do something to support the Ukrainian people in their fight against Putin’s invasion. We just wish we could do more.”

Following the run, CorreLibre members have been invited to the #RunForUkraine taking place on 13 March at 10:00 from Midtown junction and will be running and marshalling.