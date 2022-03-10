Chestertons Donates £3,000 To Calpe Trust

Written by YGTV Team on 10 March 2022 .

Chestertons presented a cheque of £3,000 to Chairman Albert Poggio and trustee JJ Pisharello of Calpe House, London, in recognition for their continued work in supporting the people of Gibraltar.

A statement from Chestertons follows below:



Chestertons promised to make the £3,000 donation once its in-house newsletter, the Bitesize Brief, reached 3,000 subscribers. The idea came from Chestertons’ MD who had a family member who benefited from the love, care and attention that Calpe House gives to Gibraltar residents visiting London for illness related reasons. He came back to Gibraltar with the desire to give something back. So the Bitesize 3,000 challenge was borne and last week this target was met with Mike Jones becoming the newsletter’s 3,000th subscriber.



The Bitesize Brief evolved during Spring 2020 during the first lockdown in Gibraltar, providing a quick and easy snap shot of Covid facts and relevant property, tax and economic news to the Chestertons’ client base (purposefully avoiding politics and lengthy news pieces). Its popularity has grown rapidly to become an essential source of relevant news items delivered twice a week in a bitesize format.



Albert Poggio, Chairman of the Board of the Calpe Trust, stated “We are hugely grateful to Chestertons for supporting us, once again. Even more so due to the fact that this latest donation was as a result of someone connected with the company having had personal experience of what we provide”.



Mike Nicholls, CEO of Chestertons and the author of the Bitesize Brief said “We are delighted to contribute to the important work that Calpe House provides to the citizens of Gibraltar. We take our corporate social responsibility seriously and when we are successful, in this case reaching a regular readership of 3,000 opted in subscribers to our newsletter, we seek to help the society from which we earn our money. And in our opinion, Calpe House is up there as one of the most important institutions to support.”



Calpe House, provides accommodation in London for residents of Gibraltar who are sent to attend London hospitals for consultation and / or to receive medical treatment under the Gibraltar Health Authority Sponsored Patient Scheme. It has been doing so since 1990. It provides modern accommodation in central London, a couple of minutes walk from St Mary’s Hospital. The support its team offers to patients and their family is invaluable and offers a warm and welcomed “home from home”.