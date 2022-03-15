GHA Thanks Local Athletes After Gruelling Fundraising Effort

Written by YGTV Team on 15 March 2022 .

The GHA says it is grateful to three local athletes who undertook a gruelling “5 in 5” endurance challenge in May last year in order to raise funds for the Cardiac Rehab Service.

Adrian Lopez, Charles Harrison and Kieron Alvarez successfully completed five Half Ironman triathlons over five consecutive days. Each Half Ironman involves a 1.9km swim, a 90km cycle and a 21.1km run. The team were motivated by their goal to ‘give back’ to the Cardiac Rehab Service after Mr Alvarez’s recovery from a heart attack with their help and support. The £21,000 they raised have purchased new equipment for the Cardiac Rehab Gym.



The Director General, Patrick Geoghegan, said: “I would like to congratulate and thank Adrian, Charles and Kieron who undertook this gruelling challenge to raise funds for the Cardiac Rehab Service we provide in the GHA, which in turn will benefit many patients on their journey back to a healthy recovery following a heart attack or heart surgery.”



The Minister for Health, Samantha Sacramento, said: ‘This is a fantastic effort by a former patient after a successful recovery to ‘pay it forward’ for the benefit of future patients. I’m very grateful to Adrian, Charles and Kieron for their enormous effort. As ever, Gibraltar comes together to support a good cause.’



