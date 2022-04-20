Ocean Village Easter Fundraiser Raises £3700 For Ukrainian Charities

Written by YGTV Team on 20 April 2022 .

Last Saturday Ocean Village held an Easter fundraiser event in aid of Ukraine and raised £3700 for two charities. Ocean Village has also set up a credit card payment donation option at Pizza Express, Wagamama, Café Fresco and Las Iguanas until the end of this month.

A statement from Ocean Village follows below:

Ocean Village marked its first event since 2019 on Saturday 16th of April with a fundraiser for Ukrainian charities which saw the marina bustling with music, art, Ukrainian culture, superheroes, great food and smiling faces.

Chocolate was the order of the day as 168 excited children joined in the Easter Egg Hunts around the Ocean Village Marina led by none other than Alice from Alice in Wonderland and the Easter Bunny.

Alexa Donovan and Tony Gaul MBE from the Mindspace Project, encouraged the children to run and play with their “Fitness with a difference” games, competing in egg-and-spoon races and other fun activities.

The Musicians Association of Gibraltar put on an amazing show by Café Fresco with a fantastic line up of local bands and the Gibraltar Cosplay Group wowed the public dressed as Batman, Superman, Elsa, Ursula, and a Stormtrooper from Star Wars!

The Ukrainian community led by Nadiya Miller produced beautiful arts and crafts and delicious Ukrainian treats which were sold on the day.

An impressive £2,700 was raised at the event itself and Ocean Village generously added an additional £1,000. The total of £3,700 will be shared between two worthy charities: https://www.paracrew.org and https://palianytsia.com.ua

For those who were not able to join and support on the day Ocean Village has also set up a credit card payment donation option in the following 4 venues: Pizza Express, Wagamama, Café Fresco and Las Iguanas. Diners can ask their server to add a donation to the Ukraine appeal to their bill until the end of this month.

Emilia Hazell-Smith, Marketing and Events for Ocean Village said:

“We were delighted to hold the Ukraine Easter Fundraiser at Ocean Village on Saturday. It was an extremely successful day celebrating Ukrainian culture whilst raising much-needed funds for such an important cause. We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the local community for supporting our event and in particular, our sponsors and volunteers: Ocean Village Express, Passano Opticians, Party Pop Gibraltar, Highflyer Gibraltar, 7th Heaven, Smart Wear, Lewis Stagnetto Musicians Association of Gibraltar, Alexa and Tony, Moniques Art Face Painting, Glitter Fairy Paula Hutton, all volunteers from Help Ukraine Gibraltar, Jan-Kjetil Lykkeliten, Nadiya Miller, Siobhan Catherine, Karen Burnett and Olga from Sweet Cake Catering.”



