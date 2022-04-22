Darkness Into Light Charity Walk

Written by YGTV Team on 22 April 2022 .

The EFPG will be hosting a Darkness into Light charity walk from Casemates to Medsteps and back on 7th May.

A statement from EFPG follows below:

This year we (EFPG) will be hosting another Darkness into Light event in Gibraltar for those who want to share a sunrise moment and stand in solidarity with people impacted by suicide and self-harm.

The Darkness into Light charity was Established in 2009 in Ireland and since then has grown considerably, raising funds to support 36 local mental health charities in 22 countries around the world. Now there are approximately 200,000 participants each year, with each group heading off at sunrise to walk a minimum of 5km to raise awareness and hope in the global fight against suicide and self-harm.

We will be meeting in Casemates square at 6.30am and then heading off up the rock around 7am, watching the sunrise over the straits as we climb the famous Mediterranean steps. There will be an alternative route for those who do not wish to brave the med steps. The walk will finish at the Little Rock restaurant in Casemates where tables will be reserved for breakfast for those who want to stay on for a coffee and a chat (or a well deserved full English).

Anyone is welcome to attend however we do ask that if they have not registered (do not have a t-shirt) that they wear a yellow top so that they can be easily recognised as participating.

Here are the links to the registration page and for the event on Facebook:

Darkness into Light

DARKNESS INTO LIGHT CHARITY WALK | Facebook