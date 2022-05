Calpe House Convent Garden Celebration Fundraiser

09 May 2022

Calpe House will be holding a fundraising event at The Convent Garden on 27th May in celebration of their recent Gibraltar Award and Mayor’s Award.

The fundraising event will be held at the Convent Gardens from 7pm - 9pm.

Tickets cost £20 and can be bought from the Gibraltar Heritage Trust shop.