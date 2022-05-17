The Peter J Isola Foundation Donates £10,000 Towards Mental Health Initiatives and Support

Written by YGTV Team on 17 May 2022 .

The PJI Foundation says it is delighted to support four mental health charities in their efforts to afford the best provisions possible. The work done by these charities is invaluable and the foundation is proud to support them in their endeavours. This began with the “PJI 365 Initiative” where Darren Grech and Anna Baglietto swam a minimum of 1km every day of 2021, tallying in excess of 700km all swam in the sea.

The four charities supported are:

Club House Gibraltar – Education and Employment Program

GibSams – Outreach Programme.

The Mental Welfare Society – Advocate Training

The Happiness Foundation – Resilient Children Education Project

Clubhouse offers an environment for people with mental health problems which provides respect hope, dignity, and opportunities to help people reach their full potential. Clubhouse provides education and employment opportunities in accordance with the individual’s needs and capabilities with the aim to help build up their confidence, self-esteem and empower them to progress and develop so that they can lead independent and fulfilling lives.

GibSams provides a confidential helpline/chat service which offers a listening service to anyone experiencing distress, despair, or suicidal feelings. They have worked hard since its inception to remove the stigma associated with mental health in Gibraltar and to encourage people to talk about their problems. Although much progress has already been made in this regard, there is still much to be done.

The Happiness Foundation is a dynamic solutions-focused, responsive, and innovative charity that boosts Mental Wellness, Resilience, Emotional Intelligence, Success Intelligence, Happiness, and Peace of Mind. They promote Positive Psychology to build resilience and mental wellness and tackle challenges such as Depression, Anxiety, Anger, Trauma, Stress, Self-Harm, Eating Disorders, Relationship breakdown, Abuse, Phobias.

The Gibraltar Mental Welfare Society established in 1975 is a pressure group that has been advocating for change in provisions and the way in which mental health services are offered and provided. They also offer advice and support to members of the community, service issues and family members, and as a result of this endeavours to create awareness on specific issues.

Darren Grech said: ‘I am delighted that the Peter J Isola Foundation has donated £10,000 towards extremely worthy mental health initiatives. I am personally very happy that this money will now be put to excellent use by the various charities who work so very hard for our community and who continue to provide assistance to individuals and groups who live with mental health conditions. It is an honour and a privilege for Anna Baglietto and myself to be a part of this charitable endeavour.’

Genevieve Bossino-Soussi, Trustee of the PJI Foundation said “We are very pleased to be able to continue supporting mental health initiatives within our local community. These charities are working tirelessly for our community and continue to offer invaluable support to services users and the Mental Health Service.”

About PJI Foundation.

The Peter J Isola Foundation was established to celebrate the life of ISOLAS former senior partner, the Hon Peter Joseph Isola OBE, who passed away in 2006. The main goal of the Foundation is to support local charities to which Peter, and his wife Rosie, dedicated much of their time.

The Foundation has donated funds to a substantial number of Gibraltar charities including Gibraltar Alzheimer’s and Dementia Society, Calpe House, Cancer Relief and The Gibraltar Health Authority. Details of The PJI Foundation’s initiatives can be found on the website www.pjifoundation.com or follow us on Instagram @isolafoundation