Cancer Relief Gibraltar Receives New Defibrillator Following Donation From Admiral Insurance

Written by YGTV Team on 08 June 2022 .

Cancer Relief Gibraltar has recently purchased a defibrillator following a donation of £10,000 from Admiral Insurance Gibraltar.

A statement from Cancer Relief Gibraltar follows below:

When Admiral Insurance Gibraltar chose to donate to Cancer Relief, they initially decided to tick an item off our wish list, funding the purchase of a defibrillator, a common but vital device that uses electricity to re-start the heart or shock it back into its correct rhythm following a sudden cardiac arrest. We are so pleased to announce that our new defibrillator has now arrived! Located on the outside of the Centre and with simple to follow instructions, the defibrillator is available to all those in the South District should they require this life-saving piece of equipment. With huge generosity, the team at Admiral then chose to extend their very generous donation to a fantastic £10,000, which allowed the charity to fund our valuable services overall.

Grainne, CEO of Cancer Relief says: We are so grateful to the team at Admiral for choosing to support Cancer Relief in this way, both in the purchase of our new defibrillator and their generous donation in support of the charity's work in the community. We are pleased to be able to work with the GHA's Ambulance service to extend the availability of this vital equipment into the South District."