Royal Gibraltar Regiment Reservists Raise £2520 For Charity

Written by YGTV Team on 20 June 2022 .

Two Royal Gibraltar Regiment reservists recently raised £2,520 for charity by running the Manchester Marathon.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

Lance Corporal Nicholls and Private Bouhaltit of B Company will donate the money raised to Clubhouse Gibraltar, Taourirt Project and the Royal Gibraltar Regiment Benevolent Fund.

Alongside their busy day jobs, the reservists trained for 12 weeks prior to the marathon to achieve their goals. LCpl Nicholls aimed to run the 42.2km distance under the 3:15:00 mark and Pte Bouhaltit aimed for under 3:30:00. They both achieved their goals respectively with times of 3:14:46 and 3:28:55.

Once they were back in Gibraltar, the reservists held a presentation to hand over the three cheques of £840 to each of the Charity representatives outside Regimental Headquarters on Devils Tower Camp.





