Toyota Gibraltar Stockholdings Sponsors Fund-raising Cycling Journey From Amsterdam to Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 04 July 2022 .

Toyota Gibraltar Stockholdings (TGS) are sponsoring Andy Dennis and Tracey Hill’s ‘Ride to the Rock’. This fundraising project is for Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders) and their endeavours to provide medical and emergency aid across the globe. Andy and Tracey will be cycling 2000 miles from Amsterdam to Gibraltar.

The route is split into 3 stages covering 2000 miles and is planned around the operational centres of MSF which are Amsterdam – Brussels – Paris – Geneva – Barcelona.



Stage 1: Amsterdam to Geneva (683 miles)



Stage 2: Geneva to Barcelona (790 miles)



Stage 3: Stage 3: Barcelona to Gibraltar (705 miles) sponsored by Toyota Gibraltar Stockholdings.



Upon their arrival, our premise will represent the Gibraltar finish line. We will welcome Andy and Tracy to Bassadone Auto World and celebrate their fund-raising accomplishment.



“MSF is a renowned humanitarian organisation and we are proud to support their medical commitments to those in conflict and uncertainty. As our company’s social responsibility, sponsoring Tracey and Andy is a privilege to be able to contribute and be a part of their fund raising.” Kevin Jones – BAG Chairman



“Tracey and I are phenomenally proud to have Toyota Gibraltar Stockholdings Ltd as our final stage sponsors. We very much look forward to meeting the TGS team and especially Andrew Flynn in Gib. Thank you to them for their support for us and Médecins Sans Frontières / Doctors Without Borders (MSF)” Andy Dennis



If you would like to donate please click here www.justgiving.com/fundraising/andy-dennis