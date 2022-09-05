Nautilus Project Gives Thanks Following Successful Old Towels Appeal

Written by YGTV Team on 05 September 2022 .

The Nautilus Project has thanked volunteers and all who contributed to their appeal for old towels and other items which have been used to assist the clean up of Gibraltar’s coastline during the OS 35 oil spill.

A statement continued:



“To aid with potential oiled wildlife rescues, Nautilus placed an appeal for the collection of old towels, old toothbrushes and bedding late last week. Used and old supplies were encouraged, rather than newly purchased goods, in a bid to remain as sustainable as possible. All unused resources will be donated to the Senegal Appeal followed by the dog shelters.



The four collections points as follows:



Eroski Rotunda Supermarket



Morrisons Supermarket



Ditzy B ICC



GSLA Tercentenary Sports Hall reception



"The response from the Gibraltarian community at large was incredible. So much so, that we have temporarily ceased the collection for now until further notice.



"We’d like the opportunity to thank a few key people that have been instrumental in the successful setting up and running of this appeal.



“Stephanie and Liz for setting up the Morrisons collection point in record time. Daniel and his team at Eroski by not only placing a collection point but also providing a container in which to store all the materials gathered from the different locations. Further, setting up a donation account at the Supermarket to source materials needed.



“Our thanks to Matt Reoch and his team at the GSLA and Amanda from DitzyB for their swift responses.



“Grateful to Caterpac, Eroski, EWMS, Persephone and HCMIL for your generous donations. A special mention to Stephanie Dalli for the numerous runs she has made collecting and delivering supplies. Some of which have already been used at yesterday’s oil recovery at Sandy Bay and dropped off to DECCH.



“Last but by no means least, a massive thank you to our community who has responded to the appeal in true Gibraltarian spirit. We're strongest when we work together and many hands make light work. In a nutshell, we have once again witnessed the unity of the Gibraltar we so dearly love.”