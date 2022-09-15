GibSams Launches Their Guide To Wellbeing At Work Podcast Series

Written by YGTV Team on 15 September 2022 .

Local charity GibSams has launched a series of podcasts for those considering developing a wellbeing scheme at their workplace.

A statement from GibSams follows below:

Through interviews with past winners of its Wellbeing at Work Awards, listeners are guided through some of the key steps involved in setting up a wellbeing scheme and receive practical tips and advice.

Speaking of the initiative, GibSams Founder Marie-Lou said, “Local companies have enthusiastically embraced our Wellbeing in the Workplace Scheme, which we launched three years ago, and all have seen the benefit to both the company and their employees. A Wellbeing Strategy is different for every company, depending on its needs, and can be quite simple to incorporate. These podcasts are designed to explain how companies can implement a scheme in their workplace.”

Local podcast producer David Revagliatte hosts the series, “I have loved every minute of this project for GibSams. Everyone I interviewed had a unique approach to wellbeing in the workplace, but what stood out was how much they all cared about their employees and colleagues. I hope listeners enjoy the series and that it inspires them to make positive changes at their place of work.”

Insurance company Masbro is the proud sponsor of the 2022/23 GibSams Wellbeing in the Workplace podcast series. James Andlaw, Managing Director at Masbro said, “GibSams not only provide an invaluable service and support to our local community but here, in their podcast series, promote the sharing of varied wellbeing practices at work to encourage enhancements and improvements in those practices, that have not only a positive impact on our wellbeing at work but an overall impact on the wellbeing of our local community, all of which Masbro is proud to be a part of.”

This podcast initiative is part of a broader move by GibSams to encourage employers to look out for the health and wellbeing of their employees and reduce work-related stress. GibSams launched its annual ‘Wellbeing at Work Awards’ scheme in September 2019 as part of its ‘Suicide Prevention Awareness Month Worldwide’ programme. The scheme’s purpose is to publicly recognise and reward companies, regardless of the size of their businesses, that have successfully implemented positive changes for the benefit of their employees.

To listen to the guide, search ‘GibSams’ on your preferred streaming service or online at gibsams.gi





