SNAG Donates Adapted Tricycle To St Martins School
Written by YGTV Team on .
Today the Special Needs Action Group donated the first of two Adapted Tricycles to St Martins School.
A statement from SNAG follows below:
This first tricycle is for the younger children and the second unit which will arrive later this year will be a slightly larger version for the older students of St Martins School.
Adapted Tricycles are modified trikes designed to provide exercise and therapy opportunities for children with disabilities or special educational needs who are not able to operate a standard tricycle or bicycle. As always, SNAG has consulted with the GHA therapists on this and we would like to express our gratitude to the wonderful Gail Carreras for her input and assistance.