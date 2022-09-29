SNAG Donates Adapted Tricycle To St Martins School

Written by YGTV Team on 29 September 2022 .

Today the Special Needs Action Group donated the first of two Adapted Tricycles to St Martins School.

A statement from SNAG follows below:

This first tricycle is for the younger children and the second unit which will arrive later this year will be a slightly larger version for the older students of St Martins School.