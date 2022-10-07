Deloitte Donates £7,000 to Charity Partner Clubhouse Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 07 October 2022 .

Local charity, Clubhouse Gibraltar, has received a £7,000 donation via the Charities Aid Foundation from Deloitte Gibraltar. This donation was made in response to the rising costs and financial challenges that continue to affect organisations due to the cost-of-living crisis.

A statement continued: “Deloitte supports Clubhouse Gibraltar as part of its Five Million Futures (5MF) programme, through fundraising opportunities and soft skills training. Five Million Futures is a Deloitte North South Europe social impact strategy, aiming to help five million people get to where they want to be through access to education and employment.”



Managing Partner at Deloitte in Gibraltar, Reshma Bhambhwani said: ‘This month we hosted a cost-of-living roundtable at Deloitte. It was clear to us that efforts needed to be made in helping with the financial challenges a lot of people are facing at the moment. We are delighted to make a substantial donation to our 5MF charity, Clubhouse Gibraltar during this time. Our hope is that this goes some small way towards helping with increased costs at this time.



‘At Deloitte, we aim to support our 5MF charity in as many ways as we can. We have decided to focus our seasonal fundraising around supporting Clubhouse Gibraltar through different fundraising activities or events as they navigate through this challenging time. ‘



Clubhouse Gibraltar’s vision is to enable individuals affected by mental health difficulties in Gibraltar to develop to their full potential by providing an environment that offers hope, respect, dignity and opportunities.



CEO of Clubhouse Gibraltar, Tania Aguilar said: ‘We are so grateful to Deloitte Gibraltar for this donation and their continued support. Clubhouse Gibraltar is a self-financing not-for-profit organisation and we rely on grants and donations to provide our support to others free of charge’.