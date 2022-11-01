World Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month

Written by YGTV Team on 01 November 2022 .

November is World Pancreatic Cancer Awareness month and Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Gibraltar have been busy organizing various events throughout the month.

As always, the main aim of the Charity’s campaign will be to raise awareness of this horrible type of cancer which is recognized as the fastest killing cancer of all common cancers. It also has the lowest 5 year survival rate of all cancers.



This year the Charity’s “Turn it Purple” campaign will include raising awareness to GPs, raising awareness to the general public via a local media campaign in TV, radio and newspapers, the Charity’s traditional street banner and other activities.



On Thursday 17th November, World Pancreatic Cancer Day, the Charity will promote their “Purple Day” encouraging the community to wear something purple. As in previous years many leading firms, supermarkets, shops, pharmacies, restaurants and schools will be supporting the Charity’s “Purple Day” to raise awareness by wearing the Charity’s purple t-shirt throughout the day.



The Moorish Castle will be lit in purple on Monday 14th (until Sunday 20th) and to mark the occasion and raise awareness the now traditional “Purple Light” event at Grand Battery will be held in the evening of the 14th. The event will have various speakers and is always very well attended and this year will include His Worship the Mayor, representatives from the GHA Cancer Relief Centre, fighters and survivors, families who have lost a loved one and Charity supporters and their families.



The Charity is also arranging in co-operation with the GHA for two speakers from UK Charity Pancreatic Cancer Action to visit Gibraltar. Discussion meetings and presentations will be around raising awareness, early detection and diagnosis.



Louis Baldachino, founder of Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Gibraltar, said: “We are delighted to have organized many events and initiatives. The events are not fundraising but focused in raising awareness directly to the general public and medical professionals which is main aim of the Charity. Pancreatic cancer is the fastest killing cancer and early diagnosis is absolutely vital for survival. Get to know the symptoms of pancreatic cancer and if you, a family member or friend are in doubt go and see your GP or doctor.”