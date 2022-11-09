Local Barrister Nicholas Gomez Secures Second Term as Round Table International’s Regional Chairman

Written by YGTV Team on 09 November 2022 .

Nicholas Gomez, Barrister at Charles Gomez & Co, was elected for the second time as the Regional Chairman of the Southern Europe and Mediterranean (“SEM”) region of Round Table International this year.

The SEM region has more than 5,000 members in the following 13 countries, France, Italy, Switzerland, Portugal, Morocco, Tunisia, Malta, Cyprus, Bulgaria, Israel, Monaco, San Marino and, of course, Gibraltar.



Nicholas is the only Gibraltarian in the Round Table’s history to have been elected to this prestigious position which involves him organising service projects, events and fund raisers throughout the region.



Nicholas said:



“The SEM region of Round Table does amazing work, including taking children in cancer remission sailing around the Cote d’Azur; purchasing apartments close to hospitals for relatives to stay in; awarding scholarships for young persons in the fields of the arts and sciences; collecting food from supermarkets and delivering it to very poor families; fundraising for the purchase of medical equipment for hospitals in third world countries; building schools and many other initiatives.”



In his role as SEM Chairman, Nicholas took part in the Round Table World Meeting which was held in Denmark this September. The event saw more than 1,200 people attend from around the world.



At this meeting, Nicholas gave a lecture on Anti Money Laundering, and his role is to review and draft anti money laundering procedures for the whole of the Round Table International organisation.



Nicholas also spoke about the great work which his region has done over the last 12 months:



“During the event, it was announced that the Round Table organisation had raised around €5 million for Ukraine, where in addition to that, a further 15 trucks of food, clothes, medicines and other aid was organised and delivered into the Ukraine and 6 Ukrainian families were rehomed.”



Moreover, members of Round Table in Piacenza, Italy raised €1.5 million towards the purchasing of medical equipment for hospitals in Guinea Bissau. These members were granted an audience with His Holiness Pope Francis.