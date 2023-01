AINF Valentines Quiz Night 2023

The Animals in Need Foundation will be holding a Valentines Quiz night at the IPA club.

The event is £25 per person and includes a buffet.

The event starts at 7:30pm at the IPA Club on the 9th February.

A spokesperson for AINF said: “This is a great quiz for all to attend, great for friends and families, work colleagues too.”