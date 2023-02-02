Sonia Golt To Launch Seventh Book Later This Month

Written by YGTV Team on 02 February 2023

Sonia Golt is launching her seventh book later this month, on the 28th of February.

The book, “Seeking Inspiration,” includes poems, quotes and short stories. Proceeds will go to the “Bosom Buddies Cancer Trust.”



Sonia says she hopes to inspire cancer survivors to find ways to raise awareness for this cause themselves. She says: “It may be challenging to organize events to raise funds and awareness, but as a survivor, giving back to the community can be very rewarding.”



Her thanks go to the companies who have sponsored the book: Holland & Barrett, Lewis Stagnetto, Elitech Lab, SM Seruya, Bassadone Automotive Group and Simply Beauty.



The book will be on sale at £10 as from March, from Calpe Pharmacy, the Arts and Crafts shop at Casemates, The Museum shop, Eroski Supermarket and the Gibraltar Heritage Trust.



A special book signing will take place on Friday 3rd March, from 11am to 1 pm, at the Gibraltar Heritage Trust shop, John Mackintosh square. All are welcome.





About Sonia Golt: Her first book of poems was published after being diagnosed with Breast Cancer, so she donated the proceeds to cancer charities. Since then she has published six other books, all with the same aim: to create awareness and funds for cancer charities.



Her first book won poetic recognition from Roger Etheringham, the President of Poetry North in Huddersfield, England. This was followed by a recital in UK where her poems were read by the well-known Bradford-born actress, Emily Ravenscroft. This encouraged Sonia to keep on writing, although she had undoubtedly been highly influenced by her father, also a poet. She received an award from the American Association of Poets and another, from Noble House in London.



In 2013 she was awarded the British Empire Medal by Her Majesty the Queen, for her charity work with cancer survivors in Gibraltar, being the founder of the “Bosom Buddies Cancer Trust, as well as the chairperson of the charity, for the last 17 years.



