Possabilities Easter Week Activity Camps

Written by YGTV Team on 21 March 2023 .

Possabilities will be releasing an Easter Week Activity Camp with extended groupings with a targeted approach to cater for more specific needs, requirements and ages.

A statement from Possabilities follows below:

These activity camps will once again support the neurodiverse community, those with supported needs and disabilities, offering educational, social, vocational and leisure activities (where appropriate).

This camp will also see the continuation of our ‘Focus’ group, a setting created for individuals aged 16+ years, providing age appropriate opportunities along side the aims and objectives of all camps.

Early Bird Camp - 0-5 years

Mini Buddies Camp - 6-10 years

Buddies Camp - 10-15 years

Focus Group- 16+ years

Camps will run 3rd-6th April, 0930hrs-1300hrs, for a donation of £40 per individual, for the week, to support the charity. Those in receipt of social asssitance or from a low income household can apply for this to be waivered.

Closing date - 28th April 2023.