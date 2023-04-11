Clubhouse To Host Cofee Morning And Wear Green Day During Mental Health Awareness Week 2023

Written by YGTV Team on 11 April 2023 .

Clubhouse Gibraltar will be holding a Coffee Morning on Tuesday 16th May from 10am to 12pm at the Clubhouse premises (304A Main Street) to celebrate Mental Health Awareness Week. The charity will also be holding their annual ‘Wear Green Day’ on Wednesday 17th May.

A statemnent from Clubhouse follows below:

This year our ‘Wear Green Day’ is on Wednesday 17th May 2023, and as in previous years we can provide packages (green) with information, ribbons, flags and collection tins, at your request. We are selling green t-shirts at £5.00 (adults’ sizes only), please see sample attached. We would like to encourage individuals and organizations to participate in this awareness campaign and to send us their photographs wearing green by email, so that we can share them on our social media platforms. Please follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

We are also selling some green bracelets (£2 each).