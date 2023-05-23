SGA Assists GFA Donating Football Kits To Football Association In Tangier

Written by YGTV Team on 23 May 2023 .

The Strait of Gibraltar Association recently assisted the GFA in donating football kits to an association in Tangier.

A statement from the SGA follows below:

We are thrilled to announce that our Gibraltar Football Association has decided to make a generous donation of football kits to "Stars of Friendship Football Association" in Tangier, and Strait of Gibraltar Association had the incredible honour of being the intermediary for this fantastic initiative! We couldn't be more thrilled to have been part of this special occasion.

Witnessing the joy on the faces of the young players when they received their football kits was truly priceless. The Gibraltar Football Association's contribution will undoubtedly make a lasting impact on the team's performance and foster a stronger sense of unity within the community.

Let's take a moment to applaud the Gibraltar Football Association for their remarkable efforts in uplifting the sport and empowering young athletes and to promote sports between Gibraltar and Tangier. Together, we can continue to nurture talent, inspire future generations, and create a brighter future for football.

We would like to thank our trustee Mr. Kevin Parody who insisted on the success of this initiative and who brought the football kits to Tangier.





