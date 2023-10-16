Cancer Relief 40th Anniversary Ruby Ball

Written by YGTV Team on 16 October 2023 .

This month Cancer Relief will be holding its 40th Anniversary Ruby Ball at the Sunborn Hotel on Saturday 21st October.

A statement from Cancer Relief Gibraltar follows below:

This special anniversary gives the Charity the opportunity to celebrate four decades of community support with a glitzy gala fund-raising night. Those who were quick enough to get a ticket can expect a night filled with entertainment from local band O.L.L.I followed by music from DJ Dalli Flow to keep the night going.

There will also be a raffle with prizes kindly donated from extremely generous local establishments Netgear, Ocean Village, Vicky’s Natural Kitchen, Star of India, Nunos Express, Hotel Chocolat, E1 Spa, Freska and La Sala, Sunborn Hotel. All proceeds raised on the night will go towards charity funding.

Cancer Relief would especially like to thank their five incredible sponsors for making the 40th anniversary gala ball possible. A huge thank you goes to Abacus, Gibraltar International Bank, Turicum Private Bank, Transact Payments and the Parasol Foundation. Your generous contributions have allowed Cancer Relief to organise what they hope to be a very successful charity fundraising event and an enjoyable night for all.











