Cancer Relief Pancake Day 2024

Written by YGTV Team on 07 February 2024 .

Cancer Relief will once again be hosting their annual Pancake Day. The event will take place on Tuesday 13th February at the Calpe Rowing Club from 10am till 2pm. There will also be vegan and gluten free pancakes to cater for everyone.

A statement continued: “We know it’s Midterm so this year we’ll be having a dedicated kid's area with magical entertainment provided by magician Adam Daniel Bosze from 12pm. As always there will be lots of pancakes, tea, coffee, soft drinks and a raffle with incredible prizes to be won. What more could you want this midterm.

“We are also inviting local establishments to hold their own pancake day in support – look out for ones close to you or even hold your own! However you choose to get involved, we invite you to help make this Pancake Day the biggest ever and keep the funding coming in for our vital cancer support services.”

For more information on how to get involved, contact 20042392, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or contact the charity via its social media pages!