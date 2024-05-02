Cancer Relief Gibraltar Announce The Loss Of Lady Williams

Written by YGTV Team on 02 May 2024 .

A statement from Cancer Relief follows below:

It is with great sadness that Cancer Relief Gibraltar would like to announce the loss of Lady Williams who died on Monday 29th April after a short illness.

Her husband Admiral Sir David Williams was Governor from 1982 to 1985. Lady Williams founded this charity in 1983 when she led a committee who worked over the years to build the foundations for the charity we know today. We were so pleased to welcome Lady Williams when she last visited the Rock in 2013 in order to attend the official opening of the Cancer Relief Centre in South Barrack Road.

Lady Williams has left behind a remarkable legacy in that over the past forty years the charity has supported thousands of people, both patients and their loved ones, affected by cancer in Gibraltar. It is for this reason that Cancer Relief Gibraltar owes Lady Williams a great debt of gratitude for all she did for our community. We are so thankful for her contribution to the development of cancer and palliative care in Gibraltar in those early years. The Board of Trustees of Cancer Relief Gibraltar, our CEO, our staff and volunteers would like to send their heartfelt condolences to Lady Williams’ family at this time.





