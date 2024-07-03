RAOB Gibraltar Announces Cancer Relief Centre As Their Charity For The Year

Written by YGTV Team on 03 July 2024 .

The William Tilley Lodge of the RAOB Gibraltar is pleased to announce that for 2024 we have chosen; Cancer Relief Centre Gibraltar to be our chosen Charity for the year.

A statement from RAOB Gibraltar follows below:

This means that our main fund raising efforts will go towards fund raising on their behalf.

To this end we have a Flag Day this coming Friday 5th where will be at Morrison’s and the Piazza from 9 till 4.

We hope you will give generously as always for this very worthy cause.