Pragmatic Play Donates £3000 To CareLink

Written by YGTV Team on .

CareLink recently received a £3000 donation from Pragmatic Play.

A statement from CareLink follows below:

CareLink (Charity Reg 350) is grateful to Pragmatic Play for their recent donation of £3,000  towards baby equipment. 

CareLink’s Baby Bank, helps families in need of assistance across Gibraltar with children  under the age of five with baby equipment, essentials and necessities.  

Co-ordinator Stephane Yeo said  

“This generous donation will allow us to buy larger items which are not often donated.  There is always a need for items such as baby gates, cot and toddler mattresses and  buggies. Thanks to this donation we will be able to assist even more families in need of  baby essentials and necessities across the community.”  



