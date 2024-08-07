GibSams Team Shines at Befrienders Worldwide Global Suicide Prevention Conference in Colombo

A GibSams team recently represented the charity at the bi-annual Global Suicide Prevention Conference hosted by Befrienders Worldwide. The prestigious event took place from July 11th to 14th in Colombo, Sri Lanka, bringing together leading mental health advocates, researchers, and organisations from around the globe.

GibSams CEO Brenda Cuby, Tim Isherwood, Scarlett Humphreys, and Ana Stark attended the four-day conference to share GibSams’ impact and insights.



A statement continued: "On day two of the conference, the team delivered a compelling presentation to a packed room of international delegates. They provided an overview of GibSams' history, the vital listening service, community outreach efforts, and educational commitments. Highlighting the success of the recent Wellbeing at Work Conference, the team also offered a preview of upcoming activities, including Suicide Prevention Month in September.



"This year’s conference theme was "Volunteering Kindness to Prevent Suicide." GibSams expressed gratitude to the compassionate individuals who dedicate their time and energy to supporting others. They emphasised how even the smallest acts of kindness can significantly impact individuals in need.



"The conference featured a diverse range of topics and engaging sessions. Noteworthy presentations included the UK Samaritans' “Time to Talk—Time to Listen” discussions on the role of technology and artificial intelligence in mental health care, future trends in fundraising, addiction and suicide, and gender differences in self-harming. There were also interactive segments, including panel discussions, workshops, and breakout sessions, all aimed at developing practical strategies for suicide prevention.



"The event allowed GibSams to network with other charities and NGOs from the Befrienders Worldwide community, fostering valuable connections and sharing knowledge."



Upon returning to Gibraltar, Brenda said, “Our team is invigorated and inspired, ready to enhance GibSams' services and continue our mission to support those in need within our community. Our experiences and insights from the conference will drive our ongoing efforts and strengthen our commitment to mental health advocacy.”



