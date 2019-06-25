Man Arrested And Officer Assaulted After Police Drugs Operation

Written by YGTV Team on 25 June 2019 .

A man was arrested by RGP officers Friday morning in connection with an anti-drugs operation.

A Gibraltarian aged 45, was stopped by Police for the purposes of a search and became violent whilst being conveyed to New Mole House Police Station, resulting in an officer being bitten on the hand.

The man was then arrested for Obstructing Police and Assault on Police. Subsequently a search warrant was executed at the man’s residence in which a quantity of controlled drugs, approximately 184g believed to be cannabis resin was seized. The man was then further arrest for Possession of a class C Drug and Possession with intent to supply a class C drug.

He was subsequently granted bail while investigations continue.







