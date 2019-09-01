Two Juveniles Arrested Following Serious Assault In Glacis Estate

Written by YGTV Team on 01 September 2019 .

Two juveniles aged 15 were arrested at about 05:30hrs on Saturday on suspicion of causing Grievous Bodily Harm.

Officers responding to a report of a fight in progress in the area of Glacis Estate encountered a 22-year-old UK resident male bleeding profusely from facial injuries. Although the victim was confused and dazed a witness provided a description of the assailants and informed the officers that they had run off towards Laguna Estate.

A search of the area was carried out and the two suspects were found hiding beneath parked cars within the estate. Both were arrested and conveyed to New Mole House where they were processed by Custody staff and subsequently interviewed in the presence of their respective appropriate adults.

The victim, who had been visiting Gibraltar, was conveyed to St Bernard’s Hospital where he received treatment for his injuries, which included a broken nose and suspected possible fractures to facial bones.

Crime Scene Investigators were called out to record and collect evidence from the victim and assailants. The duty Forensic Medical Examiner (FME) was also called out and examined the victim’s injuries for forensic purposes.

Both juveniles have been bailed out whilst the investigation continues.