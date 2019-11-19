Three Arrested By GDP For Possession And Importation Of Cannabis

Written by YGTV Team on 19 November 2019 .

The Gibraltar Defence Police (GDP) has arrested three persons for possession and importation of cannabis resin

At about 10:30 hours yesterday, police officers from the GDP were carrying out a marine escort of a Royal Navy vessel departing the Naval Base. Approximately 1.5 miles off Europa Point the GDP officers investigated the presence of a small inflatable boat (RHIB) in the vicinity of the escort. As the officers approached on the fast interceptor “Charles Curtis”, a number of packages were thrown from the RHIB. The officers intercepted the vessel and discovered that the packages contained what appeared to be cannabis resin. The three males onboard were arrested and the remaining packages subsequently recovered. The total weight of packages recovered was approximately 12 kg of cannabis.

The RHIB was seized and those arrested have been remanded in custody to appear in court.

Chief Superintendent Rob Allen, Chief Police Officer of the GDP stated: “This is a great example of the vigilance of officers engaged in a security operation providing a wider law enforcement benefit. Clearly the presence of the GDP fast interceptor vessel meant that these individuals had little opportunity to evade justice. In heavy seas, the capability of the vessel combined with the skill and seamanship of the officers involved meant that this incident was dealt with safely and effectively.”