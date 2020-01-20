Man Arrested For Possession Of Cocaine, Cannabis And MDMA

At 07:00 today, Drug Squad officers executed a search warrant at Landport House Laguna Estate where they arrested Dylan Trinidad, 23, for possession of controlled class A and B drugs and possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

This was after the search revealed 15x wrappers containing cocaine (approx. 15g), 1x piece of cannabis weighing approx. 20g and MDMA weighing approx. 1.8g.

Trinidad was conveyed to NMH Police Station, interviewed under caution and later charged with three counts of possession of a controlled drug (cocaine, cannabis and MDMA) and one count of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug (cocaine).

The approximate street value of the drugs recovered is £1,060.

Trinidad will appear before the Magistrate’s Court tomorrow morning.