RGP Marine Section Arrest Four After High Speed RHIB Chase

Written by YGTV Team on 18 February 2020 .

RGP Marine Section (PMB) arrested four Spanish nationals yesterday afternoon after information received from the Guardia Civil that a suspect RHIB was heading toward Eastern Beach.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

The fast launch that had been tracked leaving La Atunara, was intercepted and boarded by RGP officers off Sandy Bay with the assistance of a Gibraltar Defence Police (GDP) patrol boat. The 13 metre RHIB equipped with radar and carrying a large number of fuel containers, was seized by police and the four men conveyed to New Mole House.

Manuel Leiva Varo aged 23 from Algeciras, Jose Antonio Rodriguez Roman 31, from La Linea, Ivan Guillen Duran 29, from La Linea, and Kevin Gomez Moreno 30 from La Linea, were subsequently charged with Importing a Prohibited Import – a RHIB.

The men were remanded in custody and will be appearing this morning at the Magistrates Court.