HM Customs Seize 0.5g Of Cocaine At Frontier

Written by YGTV Team on 17 August 2020 .

HM Customs Enforcement Unit have arrested a local man for importing approximately 0.5 grams of cocaine.

Yesterday, at approximately 1225hrs, officers at the Land Frontier stopped and searched a person coming through the pedestrian channel from Spain.

The search revealed a whitish substance, which tested and reacted positively to the cocaine reagent.

The person, who is resident in Gibraltar, was then arrested and conveyed to New Mole House Police Station for processing.

The defendant was granted bail to re-appear for charging on the 21st of October 2020.