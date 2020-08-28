Three Moroccan Nationals On Kayak Arrested For Immigration Offences

Written by YGTV Team on 28 August 2020 .

At about 15:00 yesterday, a call was received from the Gibraltar Port Authority to the effect that a kayak had been sighted at sea with three persons onboard approximately one nautical mile South-West of Europa Point. The RGP Marine Section crew responded to the call and located the kayak with three Moroccan Nationals onboard (two males and one female). All three were boarded onto a Police vessel, where it was established that they had no legal documentation to be in Gibraltar.

34 year old Mouna El HARAOUI, 20 year old Badr El BOUMLASSI and 28 year old Mourad MHAIRICH were arrested for the offence of:

Non-Gibraltarian Found in Gibraltar Without A Valid Permit or Certificate contrary to Section 12 of the Immigration, Asylum and Refugee Act.

They were conveyed to NMH Police Station and kept in custody overnight before being interviewed under caution and charged with the offence. All defendants appeared before the Magistrates’ Court this afternoon.