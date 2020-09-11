HM Customs Seize 650 Cartons Of Cigarettes In Vehicle

Written by YGTV Team on 11 September 2020 .

HM Customs Enforcement and Marine Units have seized a vehicle with 650 cartons of cigarettes.The incident took place in the early hours of Thursday morning.

At approximately 02:10, HM Customs Marine Unit reported tobacco activity involving a small boat and a vehicle in the area of Western Beach.

Customs vehicles were deployed to the area and on arrival, they found a Gibraltar registered vehicle with the doors opened and unattended.

The vehicle was searched revealing 650 cartons of cigarettes. The vehicle and the cigarettes were then conveyed to Four Corners.

Investigations continue