Two Men Arrested For Burglary

Written by YGTV Team on 20 October 2020 .

In the early hours of this morning, Drug Squad Officers in the area of Bayside Road observed two males attempting to force open the doors of the MUGA Bar. By the time the two males had been apprehended, they had forced open the doors and made entry.

CHRISTIAN BAGLIETTO (aged 42), was found to be carrying a knife, a small torch and a small amount of cannabis resin. He was arrested for the offences of Burglary, Going Equipped to Steal and Possession of a controlled Class B drug. He was also found to be in breach of Magistrates Court bail conditions - Breach of Curfew. He was conveyed to New Mole House Police Station where he was interviewed under caution and charged with:

Burglary



Going Equipped to Steal



Possession of a Controlled Class B Drug



He was placed in cells, pending a court appearance.

Following a search in Glacis estate, the second male, NABIL MEDHURST (aged 23), was also arrested and found to be carrying 13.2 grams of MDMA, a Class A drug.

NABIL MEDHURST was similarly found to be in breach of a curfew imposed by the Magistrates Court. At New Mole House he was charged with

- Burglary



- Obstructing Police

- Possession of a Controlled Class A Drug



- Possession of a Controlled Class A Drug with Intent to Supply



He was then placed in cells, pending his court appearance.

At the time of his arrest, NABIL MEDHURST was in the company of a juvenile female who had taken steps to conceal his location and to prevent officers from accessing him. She made further attempts to interfere with his arrest, eventually spitting at a police officer. She was arrested and conveyed to New Mole House Police Station. She was later interviewed under caution and then charged with the offences of Assault on Police and Obstructing Police. She was bailed pending an appearance in court.