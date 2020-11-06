RGP Arrest Man For Drug Offences

Written by YGTV Team on 06 November 2020 .

The RGP yesterday arrested and charged a man for possession of Cannabis Resin weighing approximately 125grams. He will appear before the Magistrates’ Court this morning.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

At about 13 10hrs on 5 November 2020, observations by Drug Squad Officers working alongside a Project Servator Deployment in the area of Main Street led to the arrest of 26yr old Julian ELLUL of Anderson House, on suspicion of the possession of Cannabis Resin weighing approximately 125grams. At the time of his arrest, ELLUL was travelling as a passenger in a vehicle travelling through the area of the Project Servator deployment. He was later charged for the offence and he will appear before the Magistrates’ Court this morning.

The street value of the drugs is approximately £625.00