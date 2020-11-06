RGP Seize Over £1,000 Worth Of Marine Petrol

Written by YGTV Team on 06 November 2020 .

Yesterday the RGP located and seized 52 x Fuel Containers each containing approximately 22 litres of Marine Petrol from an insecure store-room in the area of Little Bay. The RGP says an investigation is ongoing.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

At about 1500hrs on 5 November 2020, acting on information received, Officers attended to the area of Little Bay, where a total of 52 x Fuel Containers each containing approximately 22 litres of Marine Petrol were located and seized from an insecure store-room in the area. The fuel, valued at approximately £1105.00, is suspected to have been stored there temporarily prior to its being used to refuel vessels engaged in illicit activity. An investigation is ongoing.