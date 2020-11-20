HM Customs Seize 250 Cartons Of Cigarettes In Vehicle

Written by YGTV Team on 20 November 2020 .

HM Customs Enforcement unit have seized one vehicle with 250 cartons of cigarettes.

The incident took place yesterday when Enforcement Units acting on information received from the Royal Gibraltar Police were deployed to the eastern coastline.

At approximately 17:30, officers spotted the local suspect vehicle exiting the multi-storey carpark at Eastern Beach and then onto Devil’s Tower Road. The patrol crew then drove back to Devil’s Tower Road in search of the vehicle.

Minutes later, they found the Gibraltar-registered vehicle abandoned in the alleyway opposite The Holiday Inn. A search of the vehicle was carried out revealing 250 cartons of cigarettes of various brands. A search of the area was also executed and nothing else was found. The vehicle and cigarettes were seized.

Investigations continue.