HM Customs Make Arrest For Possession of Drugs And Seize 1,250 Cartons Of Cigarettes

Written by YGTV Team on 30 November 2020 .

In three separate incidents over the weekend, HM Customs have arrested a local individual for possession of a small quantity of drugs and seized a total of 1250 cartons of cigarettes.

The first incident took place on Friday the 27th of November at around 06:00 when officers engaged on a routine patrol of Devil’s Tower Road observed a locally registered vehicle travelling at speed towards Eastern Beach. Upon arrival, the occupants abandoned the vehicle and fled the area, making good their escape with officers seizing 750 cartons of tobacco from it.

The second incident took place on Saturday the 28th of November at around 13:30 at Four Corners and saw a local individual arrested for importation and possession of a small quantity of drugs following a routine search.

Finally, a third incident took place on Sunday the 29th of November in which Customs Officers seized 500 cartons of cigarettes found inside a Spanish registered vehicle on Halifax Road after the occupants, noticing the presence of Customs Officer in that location, abandoned the vehicle and made good their escape.

Investigations continue.