Juvenile charged with Attempted Burglary

Written by YGTV Team on 01 December 2020 .

A 16-year-old male juvenile has been charged with one count of Attempted Burglary. This follows his arrest in the early hours of Monday after he was challenged by an off-duty RGP officer who observed him attempting to force entry into a premises situated on Main Street.

Initially fleeing the scene, he was arrested a short while later near his place of residence. He was later interviewed, charged with the offence and detained in police custody overnight.

He is due to appear before the Juvenile Court today.