Customs Seize 125 Cartons Of Cigarettes And €4005

Written by YGTV Team on 11 December 2020 .

HM Customs Enforcement unit have arrested one Spanish national and seized one vehicle, 125 cartons of cigarettes and 4005 Euros.

A statement from HM Customs follows below:

The incident took place yesterday at 1300hrs in the area of British Lines Road when an Enforcement patrol unit acting on information received intercepted a Spanish registered vehicle. Following a struggle with the occupants, the driver a Spanish national, was arrested whilst the passenger made good his escape.

On searching the vehicle the officers found and seized 125 cartons of cigarettes. The driver, when searched, was found to be in possession of 4005 euros. The vehicle, cigarettes and cash have been seized whilst investigations continue.





